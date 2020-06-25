Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

14402 Boxer Bay, Live Oak, TX. 78233 - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and large backyard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has an island adjacent to laundry room with large pantry space. Large game room/loft upstairs for separate living area. Inside Loop 1604 with easy access to Loop 1604 and Interstate 35. Close to shopping malls, Ft Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE4797303)