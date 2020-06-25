All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14402 BOXER BAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14402 BOXER BAY
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

14402 BOXER BAY

14402 Boxer Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14402 Boxer Bay, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
14402 Boxer Bay, Live Oak, TX. 78233 - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and large backyard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has an island adjacent to laundry room with large pantry space. Large game room/loft upstairs for separate living area. Inside Loop 1604 with easy access to Loop 1604 and Interstate 35. Close to shopping malls, Ft Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Please verify schools if important.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4797303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 BOXER BAY have any available units?
14402 BOXER BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14402 BOXER BAY have?
Some of 14402 BOXER BAY's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 BOXER BAY currently offering any rent specials?
14402 BOXER BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 BOXER BAY pet-friendly?
No, 14402 BOXER BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14402 BOXER BAY offer parking?
Yes, 14402 BOXER BAY offers parking.
Does 14402 BOXER BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14402 BOXER BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 BOXER BAY have a pool?
No, 14402 BOXER BAY does not have a pool.
Does 14402 BOXER BAY have accessible units?
No, 14402 BOXER BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 BOXER BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14402 BOXER BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio