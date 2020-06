Amenities

Beautiful family home, in the heart of stone oaks, Open floor plan, short walking distance to both schools, Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite couter tops even in bathrooms, Tiled floor all wet area and living room, bedrooms carpet, Across from cozy Kiddie park, Near walking parks and all shoppings, Great location, beautiful backyard with automatic sprinkler system, security system, Ready for May5 move-in