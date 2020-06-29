All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Ceramic tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14206 RIDGE MEADOW DR have any available units?
14206 RIDGE MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.