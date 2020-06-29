All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1416 AUSTIN

1416 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Austin Street, San Antonio, TX 78208

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom For Rent located near the Pearl!! - Wow! Walking distance to the Pearl Brewery. This cozy 1 bedroom is minutes from Downtown S. A, University of Incarnate Ward and has easy access to all major Hwy's!

FIRST MONTH'S RENT IS FREE!!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable
Security Deposit: $795
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)

(RLNE5431230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 AUSTIN have any available units?
1416 AUSTIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1416 AUSTIN currently offering any rent specials?
1416 AUSTIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 AUSTIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 AUSTIN is pet friendly.
Does 1416 AUSTIN offer parking?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not offer parking.
Does 1416 AUSTIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 AUSTIN have a pool?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not have a pool.
Does 1416 AUSTIN have accessible units?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 AUSTIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 AUSTIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 AUSTIN does not have units with air conditioning.
