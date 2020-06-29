1416 AUSTIN

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom For Rent located near the Pearl!! - Wow! Walking distance to the Pearl Brewery. This cozy 1 bedroom is minutes from Downtown S. A, University of Incarnate Ward and has easy access to all major Hwy's!



FIRST MONTH'S RENT IS FREE!!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable

Security Deposit: $795

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)



(RLNE5431230)