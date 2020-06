Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Rent home in the highly desired Dignowity / Near East side area close to city center, river and all of the Pearl Brewery action. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, Open floor plan with Energy efficient features, solid counters, custom cabinets, radiant barrier, amazing woodwork and beautiful finishes. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage and alley access. Small pets allowed. Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program.