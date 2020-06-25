All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1400 GARDINA

1400 Gardina · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gardina, San Antonio, TX 78201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean, well kept and efficiently managed apartment near interstate 10/Vance Jackson/Fredricksburg Rd area. Spacious 2 BR/1BA units. See onsite manager for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 GARDINA have any available units?
1400 GARDINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1400 GARDINA currently offering any rent specials?
1400 GARDINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 GARDINA pet-friendly?
No, 1400 GARDINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1400 GARDINA offer parking?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not offer parking.
Does 1400 GARDINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 GARDINA have a pool?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not have a pool.
Does 1400 GARDINA have accessible units?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 GARDINA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 GARDINA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 GARDINA does not have units with air conditioning.
