Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

13907 Woodbreeze

13907 Woodbreeze St · No Longer Available
Location

13907 Woodbreeze St, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3/2 in Northern Hills in NE San Antonio. Home is located in a established neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Spacious living room, garage, & backyard.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13907 Woodbreeze have any available units?
13907 Woodbreeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13907 Woodbreeze currently offering any rent specials?
13907 Woodbreeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13907 Woodbreeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 13907 Woodbreeze is pet friendly.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze offer parking?
Yes, 13907 Woodbreeze offers parking.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13907 Woodbreeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze have a pool?
No, 13907 Woodbreeze does not have a pool.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze have accessible units?
No, 13907 Woodbreeze does not have accessible units.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze have units with dishwashers?
No, 13907 Woodbreeze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13907 Woodbreeze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13907 Woodbreeze has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
