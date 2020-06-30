13907 Woodbreeze

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3/2 in Northern Hills in NE San Antonio. Home is located in a established neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Spacious living room, garage, & backyard.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds max 2 pets.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)



