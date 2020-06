Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has the curb appeal! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a nice study/office. The living room has a neat wet bar and a cozy fireplace. No carpet! Tile and wood floors. HUGE BEDROOMS! This home is great for entertaining. Large back yard with deck and patio. Tons of counter space. Bay windows over looking the back yard. Corner lot for parking and privacy. LOCATION! Near 1604,I10,USAA, Schools and Malls.* Tenants are auto enrolled in air filter program.