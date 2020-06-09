Amenities

13826 DURWOOD ST Available 11/11/19 13826 Durwood Street, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage single story home. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator (Refrigerator not warranted by owner). Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile and laminated floor throughout (no carpet). Large backyard. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE4353603)