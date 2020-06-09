All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

13826 DURWOOD ST

13826 Durwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

13826 Durwood Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
13826 DURWOOD ST Available 11/11/19 13826 Durwood Street, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage single story home. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator (Refrigerator not warranted by owner). Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile and laminated floor throughout (no carpet). Large backyard. Please verify schools if important.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4353603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 DURWOOD ST have any available units?
13826 DURWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13826 DURWOOD ST have?
Some of 13826 DURWOOD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13826 DURWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
13826 DURWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 DURWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 13826 DURWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13826 DURWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 13826 DURWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 13826 DURWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13826 DURWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 DURWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 13826 DURWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 13826 DURWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 13826 DURWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 DURWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13826 DURWOOD ST has units with dishwashers.
