Amenities

recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool

True Texas hospitality for rent! Four bedrooms two bathrooms. Nice backyard with swimming pool. Cozy outdoors! Spacious Kitchen with Island & new appliances. New solid countertops, new cabinets and beautiful upgraded sink. New carpeting, fresh paint, remodel completed in May 2019. Spacious living with fireplace and skylights! This rental won't last for long!