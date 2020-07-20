13714 Riverbank Pass, San Antonio, TX 78023 Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available 05/04/19 4 bed 3.5 bath in Sonoma Ranch / Helotes - Property Id: 48181
Spacious 2601 sq ft home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2 dining areas. Master bedroom downstairs. Master bath includes garden tub and shower stall. Impressively large closets in all bedrooms. Extra living space upstairs in large loft. 2 upstairs bedrooms connected by jack-and-jill bathroom. 4th bedroom has an almost-on-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer included in upstairs utility room. Deck in backyard is great for entertaining. Great neighbors! Elementary is 10/10 on Greatschools! Community swimming pool! Come make this house your home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48181 Property Id 48181
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4825169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
