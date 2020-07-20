All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

13714 RIVERBANK PASS

13714 Riverbank Pass · No Longer Available
Location

13714 Riverbank Pass, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available 05/04/19 4 bed 3.5 bath in Sonoma Ranch / Helotes - Property Id: 48181

Spacious 2601 sq ft home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2 dining areas. Master bedroom downstairs. Master bath includes garden tub and shower stall. Impressively large closets in all bedrooms. Extra living space upstairs in large loft. 2 upstairs bedrooms connected by jack-and-jill bathroom. 4th bedroom has an almost-on-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer included in upstairs utility room. Deck in backyard is great for entertaining. Great neighbors! Elementary is 10/10 on Greatschools! Community swimming pool! Come make this house your home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48181
Property Id 48181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

