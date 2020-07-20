13714 RIVERBANK PASS

Amenities

Available 05/04/19 4 bed 3.5 bath in Sonoma Ranch / Helotes - Property Id: 48181



Spacious 2601 sq ft home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 2 dining areas. Master bedroom downstairs. Master bath includes garden tub and shower stall. Impressively large closets in all bedrooms. Extra living space upstairs in large loft. 2 upstairs bedrooms connected by jack-and-jill bathroom. 4th bedroom has an almost-on-suite bathroom. Washer/dryer included in upstairs utility room. Deck in backyard is great for entertaining. Great neighbors! Elementary is 10/10 on Greatschools! Community swimming pool! Come make this house your home!



No Pets Allowed



