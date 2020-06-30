13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FIRST TIME RENTAL!!! Exquisite neighborhood , incredible amenities, tree lined streets, and a beautiful remodel! Location is ideal for shopping, restaurants, worship , and more! 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus space! Upgraded kitchen ! Wood floors grace the downstairs and fresh carpet the upstairs bedrooms! The back yard is lush and private. All of this in one of the most desired school districts and in a popular guard gated community! Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smokers please.