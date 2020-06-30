All apartments in San Antonio
13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR

13415 Orchard Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13415 Orchard Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FIRST TIME RENTAL!!! Exquisite neighborhood , incredible amenities, tree lined streets, and a beautiful remodel! Location is ideal for shopping, restaurants, worship , and more! 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus space! Upgraded kitchen ! Wood floors grace the downstairs and fresh carpet the upstairs bedrooms! The back yard is lush and private. All of this in one of the most desired school districts and in a popular guard gated community! Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have any available units?
13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have?
Some of 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13415 ORCHARD RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

