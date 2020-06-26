All apartments in San Antonio
134 CALDWELL

134 Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Caldwell Street, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM JUST SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN S.A!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home just south of downtown S.A! This is the ideal starter home and perfect for easy access to anywhere in the city. Home has original wood floors, a remodeled bathroom and is located on a quiet dead end street.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $900
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

Water is included in rent.
Washer and Dryer Connections are not available at this property.
Garage Apartment is next door in detached garage.
One Parking spot is reserved for tenant.

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)
-Background check will be completed (no felonys old or new)
-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)
-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)
-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit
(no aggressive breeds)

If you have any questions please call (210) 277-0100

(RLNE4059667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 CALDWELL have any available units?
134 CALDWELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 CALDWELL have?
Some of 134 CALDWELL's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 CALDWELL currently offering any rent specials?
134 CALDWELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 CALDWELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 CALDWELL is pet friendly.
Does 134 CALDWELL offer parking?
Yes, 134 CALDWELL offers parking.
Does 134 CALDWELL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 CALDWELL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 CALDWELL have a pool?
No, 134 CALDWELL does not have a pool.
Does 134 CALDWELL have accessible units?
No, 134 CALDWELL does not have accessible units.
Does 134 CALDWELL have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 CALDWELL does not have units with dishwashers.

