134 CALDWELL

3 BEDROOM JUST SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN S.A!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home just south of downtown S.A! This is the ideal starter home and perfect for easy access to anywhere in the city. Home has original wood floors, a remodeled bathroom and is located on a quiet dead end street.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $900

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



Water is included in rent.

Washer and Dryer Connections are not available at this property.

Garage Apartment is next door in detached garage.

One Parking spot is reserved for tenant.



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)

-Background check will be completed (no felonys old or new)

-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)

-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)

-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit

(no aggressive breeds)



If you have any questions please call (210) 277-0100



