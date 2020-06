Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained and freshly upgraded 4 bed 2.5 bath just minutes from UTSA, I-10, and 1604, La Cantera, The Rim, and more. You have the option of the maintaining the current security camera setup. Quaint backyard with 3 garden boxes for the greenthumb. Granite countertops, walk in dual shower heads, fresh paint throughout. Won't last long.