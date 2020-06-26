13235 LARKWALK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

YOUR SANCTUARY AWAITS! Nicely maintained home in quiet subdivision! Charming 1 story home on cul-de-sac with laminate & carpet flooring. Offers a fireplace, kitchen breakfast bar & 2 car garage. Back porch area off of LR, privacy fenced back yard, great closet space in bedrooms. Open living & dining area w/high ceilings & cute kitchen w/ lots of natural light. Range/oven & refrigerator in kitchen; washer & dryer in garage stays with the home, $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight). Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants please verify schools.