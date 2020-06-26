All apartments in San Antonio
13235 LARKWALK ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

13235 LARKWALK ST

13235 Larkwalk Street · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

13235 Larkwalk Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
YOUR SANCTUARY AWAITS! Nicely maintained home in quiet subdivision! Charming 1 story home on cul-de-sac with laminate & carpet flooring. Offers a fireplace, kitchen breakfast bar & 2 car garage. Back porch area off of LR, privacy fenced back yard, great closet space in bedrooms. Open living & dining area w/high ceilings & cute kitchen w/ lots of natural light. Range/oven & refrigerator in kitchen; washer & dryer in garage stays with the home, $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight). Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13235 LARKWALK ST have any available units?
13235 LARKWALK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13235 LARKWALK ST have?
Some of 13235 LARKWALK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13235 LARKWALK ST currently offering any rent specials?
13235 LARKWALK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13235 LARKWALK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 13235 LARKWALK ST is pet friendly.
Does 13235 LARKWALK ST offer parking?
Yes, 13235 LARKWALK ST offers parking.
Does 13235 LARKWALK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13235 LARKWALK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13235 LARKWALK ST have a pool?
No, 13235 LARKWALK ST does not have a pool.
Does 13235 LARKWALK ST have accessible units?
No, 13235 LARKWALK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13235 LARKWALK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13235 LARKWALK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
