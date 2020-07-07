All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

130 ORPHAN

130 Orphan Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 Orphan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Beautifully remodeled home in the growth of the Eastlawn area! Close to a new park with fitness area. The inside is all wood with lots of unique features to make it home. Once you move in, you will not want to leave. Zero-scape yard makes it the perfect place for today's busy families. Comes with stackable washer/dryer in it's own room. Even a small linen area so you are never without a towel in the bathroom. Smooth top oven and a lazy-susan corner cabinet are just two features you will love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 ORPHAN have any available units?
130 ORPHAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 ORPHAN have?
Some of 130 ORPHAN's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 ORPHAN currently offering any rent specials?
130 ORPHAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 ORPHAN pet-friendly?
No, 130 ORPHAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 130 ORPHAN offer parking?
No, 130 ORPHAN does not offer parking.
Does 130 ORPHAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 ORPHAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 ORPHAN have a pool?
No, 130 ORPHAN does not have a pool.
Does 130 ORPHAN have accessible units?
No, 130 ORPHAN does not have accessible units.
Does 130 ORPHAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 ORPHAN does not have units with dishwashers.

