130 ORPHAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Beautifully remodeled home in the growth of the Eastlawn area! Close to a new park with fitness area. The inside is all wood with lots of unique features to make it home. Once you move in, you will not want to leave. Zero-scape yard makes it the perfect place for today's busy families. Comes with stackable washer/dryer in it's own room. Even a small linen area so you are never without a towel in the bathroom. Smooth top oven and a lazy-susan corner cabinet are just two features you will love!