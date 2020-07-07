12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cf915c057 ---- First Floor Office space for lease in The Arcade building! Operating Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm(Can be changed to operating hours of Office). Approximately 2052 square feet, each office in this 6 office suite is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet(or larger). Wide open interior Lobby.Private Bathroom area in suite near Reception desk. (Bedrooms in descriptions equals office spaces available in suite.) Please have clients submit TAR-2120 Commercial Lease Application for consideration. Controlled Access Blinds Carpet Central Air City Water Electric Heating Handicap Access High Speed Internet Kitchenette Laminate Flooring Public Sewer Secure Unassigned Parking Window Coverings