San Antonio, TX
12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100

12414 Nacogdoches Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
internet access
lobby
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cf915c057 ---- First Floor Office space for lease in The Arcade building! Operating Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm(Can be changed to operating hours of Office). Approximately 2052 square feet, each office in this 6 office suite is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet(or larger). Wide open interior Lobby.Private Bathroom area in suite near Reception desk. (Bedrooms in descriptions equals office spaces available in suite.) Please have clients submit TAR-2120 Commercial Lease Application for consideration. Controlled Access Blinds Carpet Central Air City Water Electric Heating Handicap Access High Speed Internet Kitchenette Laminate Flooring Public Sewer Secure Unassigned Parking Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have any available units?
12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have?
Some of 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 offers parking.
Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have a pool?
No, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have accessible units?
Yes, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 has accessible units.
Does 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12414 Nacogdoches Rd Suite 100 does not have units with dishwashers.

