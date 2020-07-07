All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 124 GIFFORD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
124 GIFFORD ST
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

124 GIFFORD ST

124 Gifford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

124 Gifford Street, San Antonio, TX 78211
Quintana

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8007cf2099 ---- Move-In 5/30/2019 Security Deposit $1095, Cleaning Deposit $200. Beautiful Historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. NO CARPET! Wood flooring in living areas & bedrooms. Vinyl in kitchen & bath. Nice built-in closet with drawers. Large eat-in kitchen with gas burning stove. Refrigerator included. Only washer included. Separate dining area. Good sized bedrooms. Great backyard with detached garage. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Hardwood Flooring Stove Utility Room Vinyl Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 GIFFORD ST have any available units?
124 GIFFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 GIFFORD ST have?
Some of 124 GIFFORD ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 GIFFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
124 GIFFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 GIFFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 124 GIFFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 124 GIFFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 124 GIFFORD ST offers parking.
Does 124 GIFFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 GIFFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 GIFFORD ST have a pool?
No, 124 GIFFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 124 GIFFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 124 GIFFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 124 GIFFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 GIFFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio