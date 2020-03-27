12213 Magnolia Blossom

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Great TownHome in North-Central San Antonio - Property Id: 231238



I am the owner/landlord...Call me to show you the property.



Recently remodeled (March, 2019) Townhouse in The Townhomes of Northpark...has a cottage/bungalow feel...great location, quiet neighborhood...McAllister park, hiking/biking trails, soccer fields, Blossom stadium...easy access to 281/Wurzbach Pkwy...access to 2 pools....2 reserved parking spaces in front of unit...FULL-SIZED WASHER/DRYER, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, smooth-top oven...all bronze fixtures throughout, except downstairs guest bathroom...bathtubs/tile like new with new bronze fixtures, storage closet in upstairs bathrooms, linen closet in hallway, custom closet doors with custom closet fixtures in bedrooms... French doors, fireplace, tiled patio, utility room...rustic Italian tile downstairs...laminate wood flooring upstairs and living room...plush staircase carpeting...walls/ceilings painted to match...walls textured with stone/plaster look......must see to appreciate...

