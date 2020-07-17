121 San Arturo Street

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Antonio. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and fully furnished. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 23rd 2020. $2,500/month rent. $750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact San Arturo Rent House at 210-683-1069 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



The San Arturo House is an absolute escape in Southtown SA. Steps from Hemisfair Park, Yanaguana Park, The Alamodome, The Riverwalk & some of San Antonio's best restaurants! Walk or ride a scooter to anywhere you want to see. This 100 year old cottage has been masterfully renovated with modern bohemian decor throughout. Enjoy the interior or take in the outdoors on a rocking chair on the front porch or next to the fire pit in the backyard! All SA has to offer awaits you here!