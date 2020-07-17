All apartments in San Antonio
121 San Arturo Street

121 San Arturo Street · (210) 683-1069
Location

121 San Arturo Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Antonio. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and fully furnished. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 23rd 2020. $2,500/month rent. $750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact San Arturo Rent House at 210-683-1069 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

The San Arturo House is an absolute escape in Southtown SA. Steps from Hemisfair Park, Yanaguana Park, The Alamodome, The Riverwalk & some of San Antonio's best restaurants! Walk or ride a scooter to anywhere you want to see. This 100 year old cottage has been masterfully renovated with modern bohemian decor throughout. Enjoy the interior or take in the outdoors on a rocking chair on the front porch or next to the fire pit in the backyard! All SA has to offer awaits you here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 San Arturo Street have any available units?
121 San Arturo Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 San Arturo Street have?
Some of 121 San Arturo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 San Arturo Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 San Arturo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 San Arturo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 San Arturo Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 San Arturo Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 San Arturo Street offers parking.
Does 121 San Arturo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 San Arturo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 San Arturo Street have a pool?
No, 121 San Arturo Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 San Arturo Street have accessible units?
No, 121 San Arturo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 San Arturo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 San Arturo Street has units with dishwashers.
