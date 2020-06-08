Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance

1206 Ranch Falls Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath w/ Balcony in Weston Oaks Community! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Stunning four bedroom three and half bath home in the elusive Weston Oaks community! This corner lot home backs up to a greenbelt in the developing new neighborhood on the northwest side of town outside of 1604 off Potranco. Over the top features throughout the home features two separate living areas on both first and second levels of the home, split level downstairs master bedroom and bath areas with all additional bedrooms and two separate full baths upstairs. Kitchen area equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas range cooking, solid countertops and oversized island perfect for celebrating holiday gatherings and weekend brunches! Second level private balcony set perfectly for viewing the growing community, relaxing with a cup of tea on those cooler nights and perfect for star gazing too! Community amenities include, pool, playground, basketball court and clubhouse that can be privately rented for events. Easy access to 1604, Lackland AFB, shopping and much more! Come take a look today and apply, this one won't last long!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5842152)