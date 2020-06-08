All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1206 Ranch Falls

1206 Ranch Fls · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Ranch Fls, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Ranch Falls · Avail. Aug 11

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
1206 Ranch Falls Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath w/ Balcony in Weston Oaks Community! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Stunning four bedroom three and half bath home in the elusive Weston Oaks community! This corner lot home backs up to a greenbelt in the developing new neighborhood on the northwest side of town outside of 1604 off Potranco. Over the top features throughout the home features two separate living areas on both first and second levels of the home, split level downstairs master bedroom and bath areas with all additional bedrooms and two separate full baths upstairs. Kitchen area equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas range cooking, solid countertops and oversized island perfect for celebrating holiday gatherings and weekend brunches! Second level private balcony set perfectly for viewing the growing community, relaxing with a cup of tea on those cooler nights and perfect for star gazing too! Community amenities include, pool, playground, basketball court and clubhouse that can be privately rented for events. Easy access to 1604, Lackland AFB, shopping and much more! Come take a look today and apply, this one won't last long!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5842152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Ranch Falls have any available units?
1206 Ranch Falls has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Ranch Falls have?
Some of 1206 Ranch Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Ranch Falls currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Ranch Falls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Ranch Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Ranch Falls is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Ranch Falls offer parking?
No, 1206 Ranch Falls does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Ranch Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Ranch Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Ranch Falls have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Ranch Falls has a pool.
Does 1206 Ranch Falls have accessible units?
No, 1206 Ranch Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Ranch Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Ranch Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
