San Antonio, TX
11931 Casa Bonita St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11931 Casa Bonita St

11931 Casa Bonita Street · No Longer Available
Location

11931 Casa Bonita Street, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property Description

Freshly repainted and new flooring home. Home located in NE of San Antonio approximately 1,100 sq. ft. 3/2. Large back yard and mature trees. Come and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Gated
Parking 2 Car Garage
Utilities Water/Sewer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 Casa Bonita St have any available units?
11931 Casa Bonita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11931 Casa Bonita St have?
Some of 11931 Casa Bonita St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11931 Casa Bonita St currently offering any rent specials?
11931 Casa Bonita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 Casa Bonita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11931 Casa Bonita St is pet friendly.
Does 11931 Casa Bonita St offer parking?
Yes, 11931 Casa Bonita St offers parking.
Does 11931 Casa Bonita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11931 Casa Bonita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 Casa Bonita St have a pool?
No, 11931 Casa Bonita St does not have a pool.
Does 11931 Casa Bonita St have accessible units?
No, 11931 Casa Bonita St does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 Casa Bonita St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11931 Casa Bonita St has units with dishwashers.
