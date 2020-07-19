11931 Casa Bonita St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly repainted and new flooring home. Home located in NE of San Antonio approximately 1,100 sq. ft. 3/2. Large back yard and mature trees. Come and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



