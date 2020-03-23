11716 Spring Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f9ca9509a ----

Don\'t miss out on this great home! It has been freshly repainted inside and out! New flooring installed in the common areas. Home is a 2/1 located in NW San Antonio near Babcock Rd. Come out and see. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Flooring Tile

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Formal Living

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 1 Car Garage