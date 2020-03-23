All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11716 Spring Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11716 Spring Ridge
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

11716 Spring Ridge

11716 Spring Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Babcock North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11716 Spring Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f9ca9509a ----
Don\'t miss out on this great home! It has been freshly repainted inside and out! New flooring installed in the common areas. Home is a 2/1 located in NW San Antonio near Babcock Rd. Come out and see. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Flooring Tile
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11716 Spring Ridge have any available units?
11716 Spring Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11716 Spring Ridge have?
Some of 11716 Spring Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11716 Spring Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
11716 Spring Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11716 Spring Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 11716 Spring Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11716 Spring Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 11716 Spring Ridge offers parking.
Does 11716 Spring Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11716 Spring Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11716 Spring Ridge have a pool?
No, 11716 Spring Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 11716 Spring Ridge have accessible units?
No, 11716 Spring Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 11716 Spring Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11716 Spring Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio