San Antonio, TX
116 NOVA MAE DR
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

116 NOVA MAE DR

116 Nova Mae · No Longer Available
Location

116 Nova Mae, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
AWESEOME URBAN living near downtown! Easy to maintain stained concrete floors! Open floor plan w/ HUGE living area & TONS of light! Island kitchen boasts sleek black appliances including oven, D/W, breakfast bar & refrigerator! Large deck out back is perfect for the next BBQ! Master upstairs. Great location near shopping, 410 & 281! Rent includes water, garbage & lawn care. So all you pay is electricity! Assigned parking. Only 4 units so this is NOT the LARGE/OVERCROWDED apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 NOVA MAE DR have any available units?
116 NOVA MAE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 NOVA MAE DR have?
Some of 116 NOVA MAE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 NOVA MAE DR currently offering any rent specials?
116 NOVA MAE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 NOVA MAE DR pet-friendly?
No, 116 NOVA MAE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 116 NOVA MAE DR offer parking?
Yes, 116 NOVA MAE DR offers parking.
Does 116 NOVA MAE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 NOVA MAE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 NOVA MAE DR have a pool?
No, 116 NOVA MAE DR does not have a pool.
Does 116 NOVA MAE DR have accessible units?
No, 116 NOVA MAE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 116 NOVA MAE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 NOVA MAE DR has units with dishwashers.
