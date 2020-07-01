114 LARKWOOD DR

Amenities

Great rental. This Alamo Heights charmer has all hardwood flooring. The living & dining areas open through large glass sliding door panels to the light & bright "Florida room" for flexible enlarged living space. The lawn & brick patio are shaded by mature pecan tree. Separate 2 car garage building. Updated stainless kitchen features tile flooring & patio access. Glass knobs & built in decorative details intact. AHISD* Lovely in every aspect. Call today for your showing.