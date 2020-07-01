All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

114 LARKWOOD DR

114 Larkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Larkwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great rental. This Alamo Heights charmer has all hardwood flooring. The living & dining areas open through large glass sliding door panels to the light & bright "Florida room" for flexible enlarged living space. The lawn & brick patio are shaded by mature pecan tree. Separate 2 car garage building. Updated stainless kitchen features tile flooring & patio access. Glass knobs & built in decorative details intact. AHISD* Lovely in every aspect. Call today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 LARKWOOD DR have any available units?
114 LARKWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 LARKWOOD DR have?
Some of 114 LARKWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 LARKWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
114 LARKWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 LARKWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 114 LARKWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 114 LARKWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 114 LARKWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 114 LARKWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 LARKWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 LARKWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 114 LARKWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 114 LARKWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 114 LARKWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 114 LARKWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 LARKWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
