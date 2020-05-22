All apartments in San Antonio
1112 Dawson St

1112 Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Dawson Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great for Entertaining! You will love this 2 bedrooms 2 baths very close to downtown, all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen, 2 living areas, dining area, exterior 2 covered parking with remote control and 1 car garage. Washer and dryer to be installed prior move-in.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5557109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Dawson St have any available units?
1112 Dawson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Dawson St have?
Some of 1112 Dawson St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Dawson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Dawson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Dawson St is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Dawson St offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Dawson St offers parking.
Does 1112 Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Dawson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Dawson St have a pool?
No, 1112 Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 1112 Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Dawson St does not have units with dishwashers.
