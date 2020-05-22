1112 Dawson St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great for Entertaining! You will love this 2 bedrooms 2 baths very close to downtown, all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen, 2 living areas, dining area, exterior 2 covered parking with remote control and 1 car garage. Washer and dryer to be installed prior move-in.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00



Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5557109)