1112 Dawson St

Amenities
Great for Entertaining! You will love this 2 bedrooms 2 baths very close to downtown, all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous kitchen, 2 living areas, dining area, exterior 2 covered parking with remote control and 1 car garage. Washer and dryer to be installed prior move-in.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5557109)