Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

111 West Jones Street

111 West Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 West Jones Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
courtyard
One of San Antonio's hottest communities can be your new home! The amenities here are unparalleled and include an infinity-ledge pool, rooftop lounge, central courtyard, bike repair station, full-service coffee bar, incredible fitness center with towel service and a large, sprawling lawn for your pup to play. The interiors are immaculate and the service you'll experience here is second to none. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West Jones Street have any available units?
111 West Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 West Jones Street have?
Some of 111 West Jones Street's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 West Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 West Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 West Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 111 West Jones Street offer parking?
No, 111 West Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 West Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West Jones Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 West Jones Street has a pool.
Does 111 West Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 111 West Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 West Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
