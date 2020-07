Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing home in great North Central area of San Antonio TX

just minutes from shopping , dinning , schools and much much more .

huge bedrooms and a large backyard for great family and friends to gather . Thus will not last long please call for more info or to schedule a viewing.

Thank You .



(RLNE5387005)