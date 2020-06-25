All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

1101 E Highland Blvd

1101 East Highland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1101 East Highland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Historic Home in Highland Park - Welcome home to this beautiful historic property in Highland Park. This cute and cozy 3 bedroom home, has a the feel of vintage with modern touches to include a trendy grey and white color palette, upgraded bathroom tile, original hardwood flooring and amazing crown molding and wide decorative baseboards. Great location,9 mins to Trinity University 5 mins to the Pearl Brewery 3 mins to downtown SA. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivery monthly.

(RLNE4394209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 E Highland Blvd have any available units?
1101 E Highland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 E Highland Blvd have?
Some of 1101 E Highland Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 E Highland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E Highland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E Highland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 E Highland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1101 E Highland Blvd offer parking?
No, 1101 E Highland Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1101 E Highland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E Highland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E Highland Blvd have a pool?
No, 1101 E Highland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1101 E Highland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1101 E Highland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E Highland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 E Highland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
