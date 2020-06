Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Shenandoah neighborhood. This home included stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile floor throughout home. The property also has a 2 car garage and carport. Have your own bit of paradise with this sparkling pool in the back. Pets are allowed. Pool Maintenance included. $20 filter program.