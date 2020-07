Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Move in ready by 5/5/2020 - Nice One Story 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Home, Open Floor Plan with a Very Large Living room and Spacious Kitchen, Roomy Master with Full Bath, Garden Tub, Ceramic Tile Flooring on Family Room & Wet Areas, Covered Patio, Sprinkler System and so Much More. Great Location with Easy Access to 1604, Shopping, Schools, etc.