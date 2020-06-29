All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1035 Culberson Station
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1035 Culberson Station

1035 Culberson Sta · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Culberson Sta, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8399cf031 ---- MOVE IN 6/04/19! SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,245*CLEANING DEPOSIT $300* *Beautiful Single Story Home!! Two living & dining areas provide plenty of room for entertaining* Kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space walk in pantry. Beautiful master suite with sitting area has bath with garden tub & walk-in shower. Large laundry room with counter, cabinets and hanging rod. All secondary bedrooms are extra large with walk in closets. Exterior features trees, wood deck. Super Schools!!*PETS ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL*

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/36 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Culberson Station have any available units?
1035 Culberson Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Culberson Station have?
Some of 1035 Culberson Station's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Culberson Station currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Culberson Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Culberson Station pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Culberson Station is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Culberson Station offer parking?
No, 1035 Culberson Station does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Culberson Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Culberson Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Culberson Station have a pool?
No, 1035 Culberson Station does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Culberson Station have accessible units?
No, 1035 Culberson Station does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Culberson Station have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Culberson Station does not have units with dishwashers.

