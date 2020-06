1011 FROST FIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT 1 STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH MANY UPDATES ON QUIET STREET* KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, STOVE & DISHWASHER * 3 MINUTE WALK TO CODY ELEMENTARY & NEAREST BUS STOP*MATURE TREES OFFER PLENTY OF SHADE ON THE PROPERTY*COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, PAVILION & DUCK POND * CLOSE TO LOOP 1604, LOOP 410, HWY 151 & LACKLAND AFB. TENANTS CAN APPLY AT https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/536604 *CURRENT TENANTS ARE IN PROCESS OF MOVING, CARPETS & EXTERIOR WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED PRIOR TO NEW TENANT MOVE IN DATE.