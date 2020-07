Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful one story in Plano boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the large living and dining rooms. Sky lights throughout add extra light. The spacious kitchen has a bay window and eat in area. The master includes dual sinks, separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Close to parks, restaurants and highway. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.