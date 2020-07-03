All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 800 Whitehall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
800 Whitehall Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:05 AM

800 Whitehall Drive

800 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Whitehall Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
800 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 800 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Whitehall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Whitehall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Whitehall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District