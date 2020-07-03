All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7912 Freeland Drive

7912 Freeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Freeland Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Freeland Drive have any available units?
7912 Freeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 7912 Freeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Freeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Freeland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Freeland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive offer parking?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive have a pool?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Freeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Freeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

