Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3

701 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Rent:$1,140 -to $1,340

Community Amenities

Resident Clubhouse

24 Hour High Energy Fitness Center

Wi-Fi Hotspots at Clubhouse & Pool

Free Weights

Resort Style Pool & Spa

Coffee Bar

Resident Business Center

Spa/Hot Tub

BBQ Grills & Picnic Areas

Dog Park with Obstacles

Pet Friendly

Controlled Access/Gated

Resident Portal

Direct Access & Attached Garages

Short Term Lease Available

Reserved Covered Parking Avail.

On-Site Maintenance

Surrounded by Watters Creek Golf Course

Highly-Rated School District

On-Site Management

Clubhouse Rental Option

Close to Highway 75, 121 & George Bush Turnpike

Package Receiving

Playground

Apartment Amenities

Open Floor Plan

Newly Renovated Interiors

Stainless Steel Appliance Package*

Kitchen Pantry

Microwave

Subway Tile Back Splash*

Wood-Style Flooring*

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connection

Golf Course Views

Crown Molding

Built-In Shelving*

Vaulted Ceiling*

Large Closets

Fireplace*

Soaking Tubs

Ceiling Fan

Extra Storage

Private Patio or Balcony

Granite Counters*

Linen Closet

Plush Carpet

Pet Policy
Pets - allowed

Comments: 2 Pets per home, up to 75lbs, breed restrictions

Cats - 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $200.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $200.00

Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 75 lb each, One time Fee $200.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have any available units?
701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have?
Some of 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 is pet friendly.
Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have a pool?
Yes, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 has a pool.
Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Legacy Dr Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.

