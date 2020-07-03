Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6917 Sugar Maple Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6917 Sugar Maple Creek
6917 Sugar Maple Creek
·
No Longer Available
Location
6917 Sugar Maple Creek, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have any available units?
6917 Sugar Maple Creek doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6917 Sugar Maple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Sugar Maple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Sugar Maple Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek offer parking?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek does not offer parking.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have a pool?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have accessible units?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 Sugar Maple Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 Sugar Maple Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
