Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6725 Darton Drive
6725 Darton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6725 Darton Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Application fee is $50 per adult. TAR Application for each adult, copies of driver’s license, proof of income. All information deemed reliable, but tenant to verify all information including schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6725 Darton Drive have any available units?
6725 Darton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 6725 Darton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Darton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Darton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Darton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6725 Darton Drive offer parking?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have a pool?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Darton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
