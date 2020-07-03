All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6725 Darton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6725 Darton Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

6725 Darton Drive

6725 Darton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6725 Darton Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Application fee is $50 per adult. TAR Application for each adult, copies of driver’s license, proof of income. All information deemed reliable, but tenant to verify all information including schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Darton Drive have any available units?
6725 Darton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6725 Darton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Darton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Darton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6725 Darton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6725 Darton Drive offer parking?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have a pool?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Darton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Darton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6725 Darton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District