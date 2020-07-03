All apartments in Plano
6412 Burbank Way
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:52 PM

6412 Burbank Way

6412 Burbank Way · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Burbank Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction ( 2019), beautiful two-story townhouse in Harvard Villas. Excellent location in West Plano within Technology Corridor, easy access to Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, and 121. Minutes from Stonebriar Mall, Willow Bend Mall, Legacy West Plano Shopping, and many restaurants. Superior Plano School ISD. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. High ceiling in living room. 3 bedroom upstairs. 2 car garage attached with garage door openers. All wood on first floor, and carpet on second floor. Covered patio in the back facing to a greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Burbank Way have any available units?
6412 Burbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Burbank Way have?
Some of 6412 Burbank Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Burbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Burbank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Burbank Way pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Burbank Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6412 Burbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Burbank Way offers parking.
Does 6412 Burbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Burbank Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Burbank Way have a pool?
No, 6412 Burbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Burbank Way have accessible units?
No, 6412 Burbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Burbank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Burbank Way has units with dishwashers.

