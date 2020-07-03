6412 Burbank Way

Amenities

New construction ( 2019), beautiful two-story townhouse in Harvard Villas. Excellent location in West Plano within Technology Corridor, easy access to Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, and 121. Minutes from Stonebriar Mall, Willow Bend Mall, Legacy West Plano Shopping, and many restaurants. Superior Plano School ISD. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. High ceiling in living room. 3 bedroom upstairs. 2 car garage attached with garage door openers. All wood on first floor, and carpet on second floor. Covered patio in the back facing to a greenbelt.