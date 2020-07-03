6404 Hickory Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

* Cozy Family Home ** Stunning GreenBelt ** Active Lifestyle ** Amenities in walking distance. **

On the market is an rare opportunity. Living, entertaining and maintaining an active lifestyle is easy in this impressive, generously spacious residence with Green views and access.



Beautiful wood floors and plenty of natural light flow. open, airy layout. Includes a charming Tuscan gas fireplace, custom guest bathroom and ceiling fans. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living-dining area huge windows and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear and side deck. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.