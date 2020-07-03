All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:46 PM

6404 Hickory Hill Drive

6404 Hickory Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Hickory Hill Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
* Cozy Family Home ** Stunning GreenBelt ** Active Lifestyle ** Amenities in walking distance. **
On the market is an rare opportunity. Living, entertaining and maintaining an active lifestyle is easy in this impressive, generously spacious residence with Green views and access.

Beautiful wood floors and plenty of natural light flow. open, airy layout. Includes a charming Tuscan gas fireplace, custom guest bathroom and ceiling fans. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living-dining area huge windows and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear and side deck. The recently-renovated gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
6404 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have?
Some of 6404 Hickory Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Hickory Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Hickory Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

