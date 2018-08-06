All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:12 AM

3513 Wildwood Circle

3513 Wildwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Wildwood Circle, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and comfortable 3 bedroom on quiet cul-de-sac street. NEW CARPET and paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Wildwood Circle have any available units?
3513 Wildwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Wildwood Circle have?
Some of 3513 Wildwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Wildwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Wildwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Wildwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Wildwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3513 Wildwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Wildwood Circle offers parking.
Does 3513 Wildwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Wildwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Wildwood Circle have a pool?
No, 3513 Wildwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Wildwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3513 Wildwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Wildwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Wildwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

