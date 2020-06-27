All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:52 AM

3213 Sailmaker Lane

3213 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Sailmaker Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully recent renovated 1 story home, centrally located, close to everything, 5 mins to water park style Jack Carter Pool, 8 mins to US-75, 10 mins to Bush Turnpike or Dallas Tollway. Goes to best schools in PISD. The home is carpet free! all new LVP flooring in family and formal dinning, laminated wood floor in bedrooms, and tile in wet area. New HVAC in 2017, Granite countertop, SS appliances. 10' high ceiling in Family, dinning and master bed. Split floor plan with Fire Place in large family room. Cover patio with shade backyard is great for party and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have any available units?
3213 Sailmaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have?
Some of 3213 Sailmaker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Sailmaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Sailmaker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Sailmaker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Sailmaker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Sailmaker Lane offers parking.
Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Sailmaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Sailmaker Lane has a pool.
Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 3213 Sailmaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Sailmaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Sailmaker Lane has units with dishwashers.

