3213 Sailmaker Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully recent renovated 1 story home, centrally located, close to everything, 5 mins to water park style Jack Carter Pool, 8 mins to US-75, 10 mins to Bush Turnpike or Dallas Tollway. Goes to best schools in PISD. The home is carpet free! all new LVP flooring in family and formal dinning, laminated wood floor in bedrooms, and tile in wet area. New HVAC in 2017, Granite countertop, SS appliances. 10' high ceiling in Family, dinning and master bed. Split floor plan with Fire Place in large family room. Cover patio with shade backyard is great for party and entertainment.