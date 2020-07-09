Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3012 Mill Ridge Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3012 Mill Ridge Dr
3012 Mill Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3012 Mill Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cosy house nestled in a beautiful and diverse community. Feeds in to some of the best schools in Plano ISD- Skaggs Elementary,Rice Middle &Jasper High.
(RLNE5769233)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have any available units?
3012 Mill Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3012 Mill Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Mill Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Mill Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Mill Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Mill Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
