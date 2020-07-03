All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2800 E 15th Street

2800 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in the heart of East Plano. Has just been beautifully updated throughout! With three spacious bedrooms and an oversized backyard, this home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 E 15th Street have any available units?
2800 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2800 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 E 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2800 E 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2800 E 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2800 E 15th Street offers parking.
Does 2800 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 E 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2800 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 E 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 E 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 E 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

