Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2505 Peppertree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2505 Peppertree Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2505 Peppertree Place
2505 Peppertree Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2505 Peppertree Place, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very open and light! Huge living room with fireplace and equally large tiled family room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen with skylight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have any available units?
2505 Peppertree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2505 Peppertree Place have?
Some of 2505 Peppertree Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2505 Peppertree Place currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Peppertree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Peppertree Place pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Peppertree Place offers parking.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have a pool?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have accessible units?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Peppertree Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District