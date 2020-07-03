All apartments in Plano
2505 Peppertree Place

2505 Peppertree Place
Location

2505 Peppertree Place, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very open and light! Huge living room with fireplace and equally large tiled family room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen with skylight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Peppertree Place have any available units?
2505 Peppertree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Peppertree Place have?
Some of 2505 Peppertree Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Peppertree Place currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Peppertree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Peppertree Place pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Peppertree Place offers parking.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have a pool?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have accessible units?
No, 2505 Peppertree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Peppertree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Peppertree Place has units with dishwashers.

