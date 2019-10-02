All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:40 AM

2504 Hunters Run Drive

2504 Hunters Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Totally Updated & Pristine Home In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool Or The Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails Of This Wonderful Development! Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* No Carpeting* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Glass Backsplash, SS Appliances, Refrigerator, Gas Cooktop, Serving Bar & Breakfast Nook* Formal Dining Room* Cozy Fireplace In Family Room* Private Downstairs Study* Powder Room Downstairs* Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat + 3 Guest Bedrooms Complete The Second Level Of This Meticulous Property* Landlord Pays For Yard Care & HOA Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

