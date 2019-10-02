2504 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Totally Updated & Pristine Home In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool Or The Playground & Jogging~Walking Trails Of This Wonderful Development! Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* No Carpeting* Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Glass Backsplash, SS Appliances, Refrigerator, Gas Cooktop, Serving Bar & Breakfast Nook* Formal Dining Room* Cozy Fireplace In Family Room* Private Downstairs Study* Powder Room Downstairs* Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat + 3 Guest Bedrooms Complete The Second Level Of This Meticulous Property* Landlord Pays For Yard Care & HOA Fee!