2209 Pittner Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2209 Pittner Lane

2209 Pittner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Pittner Lane, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one story 3 bedrooms and sturdy, high ceiling, 12 mm laminated wood floor in hall way, all bedrooms, formal dinning, tile in all baths and kitchen area, update second bath,,short walk to Bethany Elem. vacant and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Pittner Lane have any available units?
2209 Pittner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Pittner Lane have?
Some of 2209 Pittner Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Pittner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Pittner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Pittner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Pittner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2209 Pittner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Pittner Lane offers parking.
Does 2209 Pittner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Pittner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Pittner Lane have a pool?
No, 2209 Pittner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Pittner Lane have accessible units?
No, 2209 Pittner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Pittner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Pittner Lane has units with dishwashers.

