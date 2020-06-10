2209 Pittner Lane

Nice one story 3 bedrooms and sturdy, high ceiling, 12 mm laminated wood floor in hall way, all bedrooms, formal dinning, tile in all baths and kitchen area, update second bath,,short walk to Bethany Elem. vacant and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
