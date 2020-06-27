All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

1900 Hondo Drive

1900 Hondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Hondo Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Super 4 bedroom home in Los Rios nicely laid out offering a huge 4th bedroom or second living area. Den overlooks nice yard with deck and trees. Sizable kitchen and breakfast nook. Close to everything, walk to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Hondo Drive have any available units?
1900 Hondo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Hondo Drive have?
Some of 1900 Hondo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Hondo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Hondo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Hondo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Hondo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1900 Hondo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Hondo Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Hondo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Hondo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Hondo Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Hondo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Hondo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Hondo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Hondo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Hondo Drive has units with dishwashers.

