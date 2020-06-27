Super 4 bedroom home in Los Rios nicely laid out offering a huge 4th bedroom or second living area. Den overlooks nice yard with deck and trees. Sizable kitchen and breakfast nook. Close to everything, walk to park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Hondo Drive have any available units?
1900 Hondo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Hondo Drive have?
Some of 1900 Hondo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Hondo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Hondo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.