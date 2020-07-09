All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 19 2020

1705 O Avenue

1705 O Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1705 O Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
this 4 bedroom, 3 bath house has been updated with hard surfaces in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Workshop or storage shed with electricity in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 O Avenue have any available units?
1705 O Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 O Avenue have?
Some of 1705 O Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 O Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 O Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 O Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1705 O Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1705 O Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1705 O Avenue offers parking.
Does 1705 O Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 O Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 O Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 O Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 O Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 O Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 O Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 O Avenue has units with dishwashers.

